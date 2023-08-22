Wausau Pilot & Review

Village trustees in Weston have named Jami Gebert as the community’s next administrator, as current administrator Keith Donner prepares to retire.

Donner assumed the role in 2018 after Daniel Guild’s exit. Donner will retire this year, according to a news release from Village President Mark Maloney.

The village administrator oversees development, supervision and operation of the village, its personnel and facilities.

Gebert has previously served in government roles in the City of Stevens Point, Portage County, and is currently the administrator for the Adams County Town of Rome, a position she has held for the past five years. In a prepared statement, Gebert said she looks forward to work for Weston and continuing to fortify the community’s strong relationships within the greater Wausau region.

The Board of Trustees approved the selection Monday.

Maloney, in a statement, called Gebert a lifelong public servant.

“We feel her variety of experience, dedication to service and work ethic will serve the community well,” Maloney said.

Gebert’s first day is Nov. 27, 2023.