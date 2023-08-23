Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Clayton E. Boeger

Clayton “Clay” E. Boeger, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at his home.

He was born January 29, 1957 in Stratford, Wisconsin, son of the late Verald and Amanda (Hein) Boeger. On October 2, 2004 he married Sherri (Weiler) Erdman, the love of his life, in Athens.

Clay enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, and hunting, amongst numerous other hobbies and side projects. He also loved to travel and seek adventures with his wife and their two dogs, Buffy and Bruiser.

He was a self-employed custom fabricator for many local companies and used his self-taught engineering talents to design and build biodiesel and catalyst systems.

Survivors include his wife, Sherri; son, Stein (Angie) Boeger; stepson, Adam Erdman; daughters, Alda Boeger and Johanna White; grandson, J.J. Boeger; siblings, Bud Hargraves, Jim Hargraves, Jerry (Carol) Hargraves, Martha Fremming and Jackie (Rick) Hubbell; brothers-in-law, Bob Parmer, Tom (Betsy) Weiler, Dan (Florica) Weiler; sisters-in-law, Nancy Weiler #1 & #2, Carol Geiger and Bev Fula.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ehren Boeger, brother, Dwight Boeger, sister, Janice Parmer and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Graham will preside. Burial will be in Athens Village Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service all at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Florence R. Johnson

The Angel’s carried Florence Rosella Johnson through the gates of Heaven at the age of 97 on Saturday, August 19th, 2023. She was the beautiful 3rd born daughter to Paul and Mary (Grillheisel) Schreiber in Milan, WI. On April 3, 1943 she married Russell Johnson in Colby. He preceded her in death on September 7, 2013. They were blessed with five loving children.

Florence was a proud homemaker, and nothing brought a bigger smile to her face than raising her children and spoiling her grandchildren. In her earlier years she worked at several restaurants in Wausau and enjoyed cleaning homes. Some of her favorite pastimes included embroidery, painting and going camping with her family.

Survivors include her children Carol (Ken) Bauer, Wausau, Jan Lemmer, Marathon, Pamela (Steve) Misoni, Mosinee and Dale (Cindy) Johnson, Wausau, grandchildren, Barbara (Kevin) Stepan, Russell (Lois) Bauer, Larry Bauer, Becky (Clayton) Sternot; Jayson (Lanette) Lemmer, Jeremy (Jill) Lemmer; Jeremiah (Jessica) Johnson and Taylor Johnson; eight great grandchildren and also Pam and Steve hosted many sons and daughters over the years. Florence is further survived by one sister-in-law, Doris Kohnhorst, Rib Mountain and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David Johnson, her grandchildren, Chad Johnson, Jennifer and Elvio Misoni and Randy Bauer, her siblings, Marie VonGnechten, Theresa Terrio, Adel Wisnosky and Mildred Copet.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Nona F. Beyer

Nona Faye Beyer 91 beloved wife and mother residing at Renaissance Assisted Living, 4602 Barbican Ave., Weston, WI. died peacefully August 19, 2023.

Nona was born in Pleasanton, Texas on 11-9-1931 being the only child of Ruby (Cravey) & Olive Rudolph Vickers.

Attended school in Camp Pleasanton while her parents ran a motel and filling station. Later her father joined the border patrol moving the family to McAllen, Wesco, and Cotulla Texas. She returned to Pleasanton, graduating from Pleasanton High School in 1949 at the age of 17. She briefly attended San Antonio Business School.

While working in the local drugstore she met the man that was the love of her life. Marrying Alfred Beyer on November 26, 1949, only 3 short months after meeting. They made their home in Bracketville, Texas.

In the spring of 1954, they loaded as many possessions as a pickup truck could hold and traveled to Wausau, WI. to the take over the Beyer family farm in the Town of Texas. Being a ‘city’ girl there was much to learn as a Wisconsin dairy farm wife. Nona learned how to drive tractors, milk cows, and grow a vegetable garden. After farming for 43 years, it was time to retire.

During retirement the couple enjoyed sightseeing trips with friends and an occasionally trip to a casino. Renaissance Assisted Living has been home for the past 2 years. Nona enjoyed activities such as the daily bingo games and attending church services along with the many friendships with residents and staff members.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, only child Cynthia Worden (Darrell) Wausau; 3 grandchildren Julie Pauers, West Bend, WI; Joey (Mary)Ninnemann; Jason (Leslie) Ninnemann both of Wausau; 2 step grandchildren Timothy (Diane)Worden; Scott (Karen) Worden both of Wausau; 5 great grandchildren Cassandra Ninnemann, Kyle Ninnemann, Megan (Mason)Bartol, Brandon Ninnemann and Tanner Bronk. 1 step great grandchild Lucas Worden. One half brother Robert Vickers (Carolyn) Lead Hill, AR.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Nona will be remembered, loved, and missed forever.

As requested, a private immediate family funeral will be held. Burial will take place in Mechanics Ridge Cemetery, Town of Wausau.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Mary K. (Olson) Hamm

Mary Kathryn (Olson) Hamm, 75 of Rudolph, passed away on August 17, 2023. She was born on August 21, 1947, the daughter of Edwin R. And Marie J. (Boos) Olson.

She graduated from Milwaukee Area Technical College as an RN with an associate degree in nursing in 1969. While in Milwaukee, she met and married her husband of 54 years, Gary C. Hamm on July 12, 1969. This began 31 years of traveling the United States and relocating 19 times. She loved the challenge of relocating and making new friends along the way.

Mary enjoyed singing and joined the Diamond State Chapter of Sweet Adeline’s in Delaware when they lived there. Her other hobbies included traveling, cooking, camping, reading and being a mother and later a grandmother.

Together she and Gary raised four children. Brian (Christine) Hamm-Middletown, DE., Jennifer Hamm Fort Worth, TX, Rebecca (James) Freeman-Conroe, TX., and Kristin (Erik) Bunnell-Wausau, WI. They have eleven wonderful grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mary enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible or as distance would allow. As they moved around the U.S., three of their children remained behind and are raising their families in De and TX.

Due to Gary’s profession, they were able to see quite a bit of the work including Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia, Africa, Israel and Spain. They also enjoyed taking cruises and traveled to Venice, Greece, and the Bahamas to name a few.

After moving 19 times and living in 13 different states they retired in 2003 to Rudolph, WI where they built their final home on Gary’s family homestead. She was finally back home and near her family, which was something that she had missed due to their moves.

She was preceded in death by her father Edwin R. Olson, mother Marie J. Olson, father-in-law Ernest J. Hamm, mother-in-law Nellie J. Hamm, infant brother Steven Olson and brother-in-law Duane Hamm.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Health, Wisconsin Rapids Health Service and Marshfield Medical Center Weston Hospital for their services over the years.

Mary requested that there not be a visitation or service.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Barbara A. Hawkins

Barbara Ann Hawkins, 77, of Rome, Wisconsin, passed away on August 17, 2023. She was born on March 4, 1946, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Barbara, (also affectionally known as “GranE B” in the family), was a loving homemaker and part-time medical assistant. She attended Ripon High School, graduating in the Class of ’64.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Johnny, her son, Brian, two grandchildren, Brett and Keri, and two great-grandchildren, “Ana” and “Lucy.” She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna (Mace) Gibbard, and her brother, Francis Gibbard.

Barbara’s hobbies included coin collecting and motorcycle traveling, which brought her great joy throughout her life. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Ripon, WI, as well as the one in Elkhorn, WI. Barbara found solace and community in these places of worship.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a time and place to the be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Aspirus Cancer Center at 410 Dewey St., Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

Barbara will be remembered for her warm presence, her dedication to her family, and her love for her hobbies. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be made to MWCS.WS

Karl L. Kersten

Karl L. Kersten, 68, passed away August 21, 2023. Karl was born July 10, 1955, to Lester and Doris (Kaatz) Kersten in Wausau, WI.

Karl is survived by his sisters, Donna Kersten of Weston and Karen (Randal) Brotzman of Stevens Point; nieces and nephews, Sara Brotzman, Tami (Matthew) Corbin, Andrew (Toey) Peeters; and great-nephews, Gage and Cole Corbin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Doris; sister; Beverly Peeters.

Karl’s final resting place is at Restlawn Memorial Park.

