Highway officials remind drivers to slow down, buckle up and put down the phone while on the roads as dozens of construction projects are underway across the state, including pavement replacement work on Highway 29 near Edgar in Marathon County.

“Our staff at the Wisconsin DOT work closely with local and county highway departments, contractors and others to provide work zones that are as safe as possible,” WisDOT North Central Region Director Matt Bronson said at a news conference this week. “Even with the best signing and marking, work zones can be challenging areas with reduced lane widths, uneven surfaces, shifting lanes, and other hazards. We need drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones. Your lives and the lives of these highway workers depend on it.”

Data shows more than 2,000 crashes were recorded in Wisconsin work zones in 2022, resulting in eight deaths and more than 650 injuries, according to the DOT.

Cell phone use is one of the most common factors in distracted driving crashes. Wisconsin law prohibits texting while driving on any road. It is also illegal to use a hand-held mobile device in work zones and in areas surrounding emergency response vehicles with flashing lights.

Visit wisconsindot.gov and search “work zone” for more tips and information.

