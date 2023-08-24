Wausau, Wis. – The first half of 2023 is behind us, and experts say a back-to-school financial checkup could be more important than ever this year as markets stabilize and inflation appears to slow. August is a good time to reassess financial goals, take a look at your tax liability, check on retirement savings and evaluate your spending.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, ‘Route 51’ host Shereen Siewert welcomes financial advisor Kevin McKinley to share ways to maximize your financial health for the rest of 2023. Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Like this: Like Loading...