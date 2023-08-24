Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU, Wis. — A fresh farmer’s market, dubbed the Wausau Alternative Farmer’s Market, is slated to debut this Saturday at the Northcentral Technical College parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will continue every Saturday through December 2, offering a new venue for local farmers.

The alternative market’s inception was spurred by challenges some farmers faced in securing membership at the primary Wausau market on River Drive, which caps its membership at 49. Debra Weiss, who runs Ethereal Gardens, was among those who found herself excluded. After inquiring on Facebook about others’ experiences, Weiss discovered many local farmers were similarly sidelined due to the membership restrictions.

For the upcoming market, Weiss has garnered interest from a diverse range of vendors. Attendees can expect a variety of offerings, from fresh produce and medicinal teas to baked goods, soaps, and handcrafted items.

“We’ve identified a gap where individuals, including myself, are being overlooked,” Weiss said. “Given the current climate and concerns about food security, it’s crucial to foster grassroots initiatives that provide platforms for emerging vendors.”

She emphasized the need for more adaptable market spaces to bolster small businesses and cottage industries.

Interested vendors or those seeking more information can visit the Wausau Alternative Farmer’s Market on Facebook at http://facebook.com/wausaualternativefarmersmarket/ or reach out via email at wausaualternativefarmersmarket@gmail.com.

