The Wausau American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10 held its installation of Officers for 2023-2025 at Bunkers Restaurant in Wausau on June 20, 2023.

The officers sworn in by Past Chaplain Ruth Henkelman are President, Amanda Szalewski- 1st Vice-President, Fran Bender- 2nd Vice-President, Linda Tryczak- Historian, Betty Ann Haaro- Chaplain, Karen Maier- Secretary, Eunice Baumann- Treasurer, Gladys Beese- Ex-Offico, Danielle Dureanceau-Neitzke- Sr. Sergeant-at-Arms, Kim Hildebrandt, Jr. Sergeant-at-Arms, Christine Mertes- Members at Large, Barb Allen, Steph Nardi and Jan Pflieger- Membership, Fran Bender- Activities, Fran Bender- Scholarships, Fran Bender.

Photo right to left: Danielle Dureanceau-Neitzke, Amanda Szalewski, Fran Bender, Linda Tryczak, Betty Ann Haaro, Karen Maier, Eunice Baumann, Gladys Beese, Ruth Henkelman, Christine Mertes, Barb Allen, Steph Nardi. Kim Hildebrandt and Jan Pflieger were not present at the installation.

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann

