WAUSAU — Susan Krolow was recently named the programs and events director at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. Krolow is responsible for the development, coordination and execution of the Chamber’s various signature and networking events. Krolow began in this position earlier this month.

“I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce team,” said Krolow. “I look forward to building on the tradition of hosting successful programs and events that offer members the opportunity to network, build relationships and grow their business.”

Krolow joins the Chamber with more than 25 years in program management experience, both at for-profit businesses and non-profit organizations in the Wausau area. Most recently, Krolow was the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Director with the United Way of Marathon County.

“I’m excited to bring my expertise and efficiency to my role here at the Chamber,” said Krolow. “As an active member of the community, I hope to continue to strengthen the bonds between the Chamber and our members.”

Krolow can be reached at skrolow@wausauchamber.com or by calling 715-848-5951.

