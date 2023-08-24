Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

WANTED: Michael Gendron, 40, of Milwaukee. Arrest warrant issued Aug. 18, 2023: Felony bail jumping Tapha Hane, 20, of Merrill. Aug. 24, 2023: First-degree child sexual assault or contact with a person younger than 16 – use or threat of force or violence Raymond McGeshick, 34, of Crandon. Aug. 21, 2023: Fourth-offense OWI Bryan Swanson, 33, of Wausau. Aug. 21, 2023: Felony bail jumping Jason Strandridge, 47, of Wausau. Aug. 21, 2023: Throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor. Robert Brannan, 23, of Merrill. Aug. 21, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs Arounnhadeth E. Rattanasack, 44, of Kronenwetter. Aug. 21, 2023: Child abuse – intentionally cause harm, strangulation and suffocation Stacy Noak, 39, of Colfax. Aug. 21, 2023: Felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife Xou Vue, 44, of Wausau. Aug. 24, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater Ciera Gray, 31, of Wausau. Aug. 24, 2023: Felony bail jumping Carson Mahn, 19, of Wausau. Aug. 24, 2023: Felony bail jumping Amanda Petroski, 30, of Wausau. Aug. 23, 2023: Felony bail jumping James Osell, 52, of Weston. Aug. 23, 2023: Felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife Tristen Rue, 21, of Wausau. Aug. 16, 2023: Felony bail jumping Trenton Oneill, 20, of Iola. Aug. 17, 2023: Strangulation and suffocatoin Angus Buhse, 37, of Rothschild. Aug. 18, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine Ernest H. Gatzow, 74, of Wausau. Initial appearance Aug. 21, 2023: Second-degree sexual assault of a child Frank Phillips, 44, of Mosinee. Aug. 21, 2023: Identity theft, felony bail jumping Andrew J. Vagle, 40, of Wausau. Aug. 22, 2023: Substantial battery – intend bodily harm

