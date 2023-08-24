The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) received an application from the Wisconsin chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention requesting a new specialty license plate.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is a non-profit organization that works to eliminate the loss of life from suicide by delivering innovative prevention programs, educating the public, raising funds for suicide research and programs, and reaching out to those who have lost someone to suicide.

Proceeds from the $25 donation for the specialty license plate, in addition to the regular registration fee, will be used to support the organization’s efforts across the state of Wisconsin.

To view their special group license plate application, visit wisconsindmv.gov/specialgroupreview. The application is available for public comment through September 23, 2023.

The public comment period is the first step in a process for groups interested in sponsoring an Authorized Special Group license plate. The public can review each application submitted to become a special group plate and submit an objection if they do not approve of the special group plate. The public review period is open for 30 days. All objections are passed to the legislative Transportation Committee for final decision on the plate’s status.

Wisconsin Act 227 changed the approval process for new Authorized Special Group license plates. This became effective October 1, 2016. Full information on the application process is available here.

A complete list of specialty plates currently offered is available at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/vehicles/title-plates/special-list.aspx

Specialty plates and regular plates can be ordered and renewed online at wisconsindmv.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...