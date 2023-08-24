Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wisconsin company is issuing a voluntary recall for a range of ready-to-eat meat products sold in retail stores throughout the area amid contamination concerns.

Evidence shows that the products were potentially contaminated with the pathogen Listeria monocytogenes, according to a Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection release issued Thursday. A Class I recall indicates “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the USDA.

Salmon’s Meat Products in Luxemburg is issuing the recall for the following products, which carry a Wisconsin mark of inspection for establishment No. 742 with “Best if used by” dates of 09/11/2023 and before. These products include:

Country Smoked Sliced Ham, approximately 2 lb. vacuum sealed packages

Cooked Smoked Ham Steaks, approximately 0.4 lb. vacuum sealed packages

Cooked Ham, approximately 1 lb. vacuum sealed packages

Additional products included in this recall carry a Wisconsin mark of inspection for establishment No. 742 with “Best if used by” dates of 09/30/2023 and before. These products include:

Sliced Homestyle Summer Sausage, approximately 16 oz. vacuum sealed packages

Cracker-sized Sliced Summer Sausage, approximately 8 oz. vacuum sealed packages

Two products included in this recall were sold at Salmon’s Meat Products’ retail store location. These products do not carry the establishment number but have “Best if used by” dates of 9/11/2023 and before. These products include:

Country Smoked Shaved Ham, variable weight packages

Smoked Sliced Ribeye, approximately 1 lb. vacuum sealed packages

Lastly, Beef Stick Snack Bites were sold in bulk to the following retail locations where the product was repackaged and no longer has the establishment number or “Best if used by” dates:

Konop Food & Catering (Green Bay)

Renard’s Cheese

T&S Distributing

The voluntary recall was initiated based on sample results from the establishment’s routine internal testing programs.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Invasive infections may spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reason to believe that some affected products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be discarded.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Max via info@salmonsmeatproducts.com.

