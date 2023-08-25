The Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks present their third Architectural Amble of the summer with a look at Rothschild – the highway’s history and influence, the Rothschild Pavilion, the Minnesota Badger, Domtar and St. Therese. The Thursday, August 31 tour starts at the Minnesota Badger historical plaque at Grand Avenue and Kory Street. at 6:00 pm.

This is our first tour outside of Wausau and we are excited to present a few of the architecturally and industrially important buildings in the Rothschild area. This tour also gives us the opportunity to highlight the history of Highways 29 and 51, and how they shaped the area.

Please remember to wear good walking shoes as there will be some uneven surfaces and a hill. As always, the tour is free and open to all ages. Free will donations are always appreciated.

