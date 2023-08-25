Wausau Pilot & Review

This summer 239 talented Wisconsin student-musicians traveled throughout Europe as Wisconsin Ambassadors of Music, including 22 D.C. Everest Senior High students and a collection of North Central Wisconsin students from Auburndale, Lakeland and Minocqua.

Nominated by their teachers, the students were selected based on their musical ability and personal contributions to their school and local communities.

Performing in five different countries, the Wisconsin Ambassadors of Music Band and Choir connected with locals and tourists through the universal language of music. The student performers entertained crowds in London, England; Paris, France; Crans-Montana, Switzerland; Rothenburg, Germany; and Salzburg, Austria.

An important part of the trip is the opportunities students have to learn about and experience diverse cultures. While touring throughout Europe, the students enjoyed local cuisines, viewed historic architecture, practiced their foreign language skills and were immersed in each nation’s varied cultures.

While on tour, the students visited the Dachau Concentration Camp, rode a cog train up to the tiny mountain town of Zermatt to view the Matterhorn, visited Mozart’s birthplace and explored the streets of Vienna — widely recognized as the birthplace of classical music.

Like this: Like Loading...