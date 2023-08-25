Damakant Jayshi

The Police and Fire Commission will be interviewing two candidates for the new chief of the Wausau Fire Department next week, according to officials.

Wausau’s Human Resources Director, James Henderson, said the city will name the new chief of Wausau Police on Monday. Three candidates were interviewed for the position.

The two contenders for the fire department’s top position are Jeremy Kopp, the current deputy chief of Wausau Fire, and Benjamin Goodreau, battalion chief for the City of Wisconsin Rapids. Both interviews are scheduled for Monday, starting with Kopp’s.

“We originally had four candidates, but two candidates informed us on Wednesday they would be declining the iinvitation,” Henderson told Wausau Pilot & Review.

Earlier this week, the Police and Fire Commission interviewed Wausau Deputy Police Chief Matthew Barnes, out-of-state candidate Thomas Rhoades and the WPD’s Investigations Captain, Benjamin Graham.

Chief Ben Bliven is leaving at the end of this month after announcing that he has accepted a job at a local company.

