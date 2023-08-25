George B. Goyke

George Bernard Goyke, only age 60, of Rib Mountain, Wisconsin, succumbed to stomach cancer on Friday, August 18, 2023.

George was born to Bernard and Catherine Goyke in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on July 15, 1963. He attended Oshkosh Lourdes High School which gave him the jump start to succeed at the University of Wisconsin Madison, earning a double major in journalism and political science in 1985. He proceeded right to law school, again at the UW, and was offered immediate employment in Wausau, Wisconsin upon graduation in 1988, where he learned the practice of law involving financial problems, including taxes and bankruptcy.

On a cruise with a friend in 1998 leaving from New Orleans, he was seated at a table of 10 with Sharyl Boehmer. After seven forced dates, they began dating in earnest even though she lived 5 hours away in Iowa. They were married on October 9, 1999, on the Riverboat Julia Belle Swain. Having met on the Mississippi, they married on the Mississippi, and every time they crossed the river thereafter, they kissed over the Mississippi. Their two children arrived shortly thereafter, with Lucas born in 2001 and Julia (get the connection?) in 2002. Lucas brought great joy by bringing the first granddaughter, Ahsoka, into the family in 2022.

George has been a lifelong Badger fan with season football tickets since Freshman year. Even earlier than that, he enjoyed Packer games with his aunt Buzz since he was eight years old. He was a fanatical political enthusiast, working on the campaigns of many candidates since he was eight years old as well. He learned to curl in 1992, was elected Wausau Curling Club Secretary in 1994, and was recently elected to his 30th term as club Secretary. Curling was an overriding theme to his life, where though he enjoyed the games thoroughly and taught each of his family members to curl, he enjoyed cooking gourmet meals and socializing even more. He was previously a Big Brother, a Wausau Noon Optimist, and a member of the Sierra Club. He also enjoyed reading, chess, and tropical vacations with the family.

Still carrying his memory are his wife, Sharyl; kids, Lucas and Julia; and granddaughter, Ahsoka; mother, Cathy of Oshkosh; brothers, Andy (Sally) of Ashland and David (Vicki) of Waupaca; 54 nieces and nephews from both sides of the family; and an ever-growing number of grand-nieces and grand-nephews. His father, Ben, also succumbed to cancer several years ago.

In lieu of flowers, donations in George’s memory may be made to the Wausau Curling Club or to Delta Upsilon Fraternity of Wisconsin Foundation.

Dolores G. Myszka

Dolores G. Myszka, a devoted mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. In her final weeks she was cared for by the Compassus Hospice team, in partnership with her caregiver Sue from Kelsey’s Angels.

Dolores most enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren. She loved polka music and had a knack for keeping herself busy with a variety of investments. In her younger years she enjoyed antiquing, spending time with family and friends at her cottage on Lake Nokomis, and a favorite Wisconsin pastime – Supper Clubbin’.

Dolores was best known for her strong work ethic, something she passed on to her children and grandchildren. While she had many careers throughout her life, she retired from Fiskars after more than 20 years.

Dolores’ presence will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her values, work ethic, and feisty sense of humor will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

She’s survived by Christine Evenson (Daniel Welch), Kathleen Stone, Mercedes Evenson (Jason Everson), Morgan Evenson Stellick (Patrick Stellick), Kramer Stone, and Patrick Carson Stone.

A celebration of Dolores’ life will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 12-2pm at the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Pastor Mike Fox will officiate with a committal prayer at the chapel. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com (http://www.petersonkraemer.com)

Marilyn C. Gajewski

Marilyn C. Gajewski, 84, Athens, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at her home.

She was born February 15, 1939 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Everett Joseph and Lydia (Thayer) Cochenet. On May 3, 1958 she married Stanley Gajewski in Brookfield. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2013.

Survivors include her children, Bernie (Tom) Ramaker, Tony Gajewski, Jayme (Peggy) Gajewski, Jeffery Gajewski, Michael Gajewski and Suzette (Cori) Block; grandchildren, Robin (Andy) Kryll, Sarah (Zack) Fauque, Nichole Gajewski, Patrick Gajewski, Heather and Christian Gajewski, Jacie (Kade Denzine) Gajewski, Devin Gajewski, Drew Gajewski, Shanna (Jesse Carpenter) Ford, Tiffany (John) Peterson, Tyler (Sarah) Block, Trent (Chanie Geiger) Block; great-grandchildren, Abby and Grayson Kryll, Jayla Guy, Daymon and Nevaeh Wilson, Tenley Carpenter, Kameya Decker, Hunter and Skyler Block, Brynlee and Raelynn Peterson, Laiklynn and Oaklynn Block.

No services will be held.

Craig M. Lefebvre

Craig M. Lefebvre, 63, of Wittenberg, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home. Craig was born on October 14, 1959, in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, the son of Michael and Elaine (Richardson) Lefebvre. Craig lived in various cities, working as an Athletic Footwear Buyer for several companies.

Before moving to Wisconsin, Craig lived in Indianapolis, where he owned a home and had a great circle of friends who he kept in touch with throughout his life. In 2006, his job brought him to Wisconsin to work at Eastbay, where he met Yvonne. The couple later purchased, and moved to, Yvonne’s family farm in Wittenberg. Craig loved living on the farm and being outdoors with his Labrador Retrievers. He owned many labs during his life, his latest two being Cooper and Finley, the true loves of his life. He was passionate about dogs and had Finley certified as a therapy dog through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Craig and Finley were volunteers at Aspirus and Marshfield hospitals, visiting patients and bringing comfort and joy to their day. His visits to the St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay were especially important to him. He also enjoyed gardening and was extremely proud of his blueberry bushes, of which he was able to enjoy a prolific harvest this year.

He was passionate about soccer, especially women’s soccer and took pride in the fact that he traveled abroad with the US Women’s Soccer trophy, showing it at different events. Craig also loved college football, especially the Big 10, and had recently visited several of the stadiums to enjoy a game, including at Nebraska and Iowa.

Craig is survived by his mother, Elaine; fiancée, Yvonne Firkus; two brothers, Kenny Lefebvre and Brian (Natalie) Lefebvre; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roberta (Firkus) Kubisiak, Linda (Firkus) Dietz, Greg and Gloria (Firkus) Patterson, Al and Trina (Firkus) Steinke, Steve Wagner and Angela Firkus; nieces and nephews, Justin Lefebvre, Yasmin and Sophie Lefebvre, Brian Kubisiak, Justin and Adam Patterson, Jeremy Steinke and Jennifer (Steinke) Pritzl; cousins, Heidi Richardson Raines and Lynn Richardson; and last but not least, Cooper and Finley. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Mike; his grandparents; Yvonne’s mother, Mary Firkus; and two brothers-in-law, James Kubisiak and Robert Schneider.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Wittenberg, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Craig’s name to The Alliance of Therapy Dogs (therapydogs.com).

Genevieve Leslie

Genevieve ‘Jenny’ Leslie, 94 of Mattoon, died on Monday, August 21, 2023, at her home, under the care of her family and LeRoyer Hospice.

Jenny was born on June 29, 1929, in Chicago, the daughter of William Sr. and Genevieve (Skeel) Leslie.

Jenny worked as a phone operator for AT&T in Chicago for 38 years, until her retirement. She enjoyed berry picking, crafting and doing bead work. Jenny loved watching the hummingbirds and butterflies.

Jenny is survived by her siblings, Midge Leslie of Mattoon, Vivian Klitzka of Fox Lake, IL, Dorothy Klitzka of De Pere, Harry Leslie of Mattoon, Carol Leslie of Mattoon, Marilyn (Roger) Maus of Mattoon, Beatrice (Robert) Birk of Ojai, CA, Jayne (Thomas) Monroe of Glendale, AZ, and Jeff (Ruza) Leslie of Queen Creek, AZ; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jenny was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank, Tom, Bill and Jim and one sister, Kathleen.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, September 11, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Mattoon. Rev. Steven Pockat will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

