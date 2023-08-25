The Wausau Elks Lodge #248 Exalted Ruler Holly Goessl, Trustees Bob Doede and Mitch Harris along with grant coordinator and PER Chuck Berens presented a Freedom Grant donation of $1,000 to the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group.

The check was presented to group organizers Mike Heilmann and Don Kozlowski at their meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Denny’s in Rothschild. Holly spoke at the meeting to over 96 veterans and said “It is our pleasure and honor to present you with the check and we want you to know how much we at the Elks appreciate your service”.

Chuck was proud to be able to secure one of only 400 nationwide Freedom Grants to boost the groups veteran meal program. The program includes free meals for veterans and their families at Denny’s or delivery to their homes on Wednesday’s.

The group of over 665 members has met every Wednesday at Denny’s for the last eleven years for fellowship, support and comradery. Veterans of any age or era are welcome at the meetings. “Just grab a chair and say hello”.

Follow us on Facebook: veteransweeklycupofcoffee

View our website: https://mikeheil123,wixsite.com/website

Photo left to right: Holly, Bob, Mitch, Mike, Don and Chuck

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Like this: Like Loading...