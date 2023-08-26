Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest scored 10 fourth-quarter points to pull past Chippewa Falls 24-14 in a nonconference football game Thursday night at Stiehm Stadium.

D.C. Everest quarterback Logan George threw a touchdown pass to Cole O’Brien in the first quarter and ran for another from 3 yards out in the second to give the Evergreens a 14-7 halftime lead.

After throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown, tying the game in the third quarter, George hit Cohen Priebe for a 5-yard touchdown to give the lead back to the Evergreens (2-0). Gabe Golbach tacked on a field goal late to finish the scoring and give D.C. Everest the 10-point win.

Cayden Bangtson ran for 113 yards and George finished with 99 yards passing to lead the Everest offense.

D.C. Everest travels to Appleton West for its Valley Football Association opener next Friday, Sept. 1.

Evergreens 24, Cardinals 14

Chippewa Falls 0 7 7 0 – 14

D.C. Everest 7 7 0 10 – 24

First Quarter

DC – Cole O’Brien 9 pass from Logan George (Gabe Golbach kick).

Second Quarter

CF – Sam Hebert 57 pass from Mason Von Haden (Luke McIntyre kick).

DC – George 3 run (Golbach kick).

Third Quarter

CF – Jack Zwiefelhofer 30 interception return (McIntyre kick).

Fourth Quarter

DC – Cohen Priebe 5 pass from George (Golbach kick).

DC – Golbach 27 field goal.

Records: Chippewa Falls 1-1; D.C. Everest 2-0.

