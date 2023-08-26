Wausau Pilot & Review

APPLETON – Green Bay Preble closed out the game with three unanswered goals to defeat D.C. Everest 4-1 in a nonconference boys soccer game Friday at Appleton North High School.

Brian Lorge scored off an assist from Malahi Watson in the 28th minute for D.C. Everest to tie the game at 1-1, but Preble was able to add a goal before halftime and two more in the second half to pull away.

Aissen Witter had four saves in goal for D.C. Everest, which drops to 0-2 this season.

D.C. Everest will take on Appleton North on Saturday at Green Bay East High School.

Hornets 4, Evergreens 1

D.C. Everest 1 0 – 1

Green Bay Preble 2 2 – 4

First half: 1. GBP, Navarro Abraham (Bogdan Tereshchenko), 6’; 2. DC, Brian Lorge (Malachi Watson), 28’; 3. GBP, Tereshchenko (Yosef Navarro), 32’.

Second half: 4. GBP, Aaron Madrigal, 61’ 5. GBP, Navarro (penalty kick), 79’.

Total shots: DC 10; GBP 15.

Shots on goal: DC 5; GBP 8.

Saves: DC, Aissen Witter 4; GBP, Eric Janus 4.

Records: D.C. Everest 0-2; Green Bay Preble 2-0.

Like this: Like Loading...