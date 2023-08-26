Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau West routed De Pere 42-7 and Wausau East lost to Rhinelander 34-15 in nonconference football games on Friday.

West, playing at Thom Field for the first time this season, is now 2-0.

Wausau East, which picked up its first victory since 2019 last week against Lakeland, falls to 1-1.

Statistics from neither game were reported.

Both teams will hit the road for their Valley Football Association openers on Friday, Sept. 1, at West plays at Wisconsin Rapids and East will be at Marshfield.

