GREEN BAY – D.C. Everest scored a pair of first-half goals and shut out Appleton North 2-0 in a nonconference boys soccer game Saturday at Green Bay East High School.

Lucas Rickert scored in the 25th minute and Landon Gray added another with a little less than three minutes to go before halftime, and that would be all the Evergreens needed to pick up their first win of the season.

Aissen Witter had six saves in goal for D.C. Everest (1-2).

The Evergreens play a nonconference game at Hudson on Tuesday.

