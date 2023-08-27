By Danielle Kaeding | Wisconsin Public Radio

Four days a week since June, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh students Noah Ryan and Evan Rinke have taken a boat they affectionately refer to as the “scraggly scallywag” to remove marine debris from the waters along Lake Michigan.

They set out in the university’s marine debris mitigation boat to areas where trash collects in Manitowoc, Kewaunee, Algoma, Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay. Ryan said it’s dirty work pulling plastic, tires, ovens and even picnic tables out of the water.

“I feel like that’s part of the job description with a trash crew,” Ryan said. “You’re not going to be in suit and tie.”

That’s when it dawned on him. If pollution is happening here, Ryan said there are likely hundreds — if not thousands — of similar sites around the Great Lakes.

“Green Bay was probably the worst place of just total volume of plastic. There were some days where I’d be down,” Ryan said. “I was just like, ‘Oh my God. It’s like right in the backyard, you know?”

Nearly 22 million pounds of plastic enters the Great Lakes each year, according to one 2017 study. Researchers with the Rochester Institute for Technology found about half of that goes into Lake Michigan.

“We all see the pictures of plastic (rotating in currents) in the ocean, but people really didn’t realize how much of this might be actually close to home,” said Greg Kleinheinz, director of the Environmental Research and Innovation Center at UW-Oshkosh.

As part of its efforts, the council launched the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup a couple of years ago, according to Mark Fisher, president and CEO of the Council for the Great Lakes Region.

“That initiative was really spearheaded by industry, government and academia to look at how do we forge a future without plastic waste and plastic litter in the Great Lakes region,” Fisher said. “And that’s because 80 percent of the marine debris washing up on the Great Lakes shoreline is plastic.”

The initiative uses innovative technology to remove plastic from Great Lakes marinas. Earlier this year, the initiative received a $1 million donation from grocery store chain Meijer that funded the purchase of equipment to clean up plastic pollution at more than a dozen sites. Kleinheinz said they were able to obtain funding for Seabins that skim trash from the water at Lake Michigan marinas. He said they were also able to buy a BeBot, or sand drone.

The university also received funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to buy a PixieDrone. Students can operate the drone using a remote control, which then patrols northeastern Wisconsin waterways and collects floating waste.

It’s unclear how all the items end up in the water, but Kleinheinz said they see upticks of certain materials like plastic shotgun wads during the fall. He said water bottles or other waste may be carried by wind or storms downstream.

Fisher said public litter accounts for most material that ends up in the Great Lakes.

For Kleinheinz, he said UW-Oshkosh has two main goals, removing as much plastic as possible and raising awareness of plastic pollution.

“I think if you live on a Caribbean island, and you see your beach covered in plastic bottles, you realize this is an issue,” he said. “In Wisconsin, I don’t think we see that.”

Over the long-term, Ryan said he would like to see less focus on recycling or cleaning up plastic and more pressure on companies to reduce plastic production.

“There just needs to be more space and more resources – as in money spent – on conversations and ideas such as that versus how do we clean all this up?” Ryan said. “The question should be why is there so much here? How do we prevent it from even getting here?”

This story was produced by Wisconsin Public Radio and is being republished by permission. See the original story here.

Like this: Like Loading...