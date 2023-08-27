Wausau Pilot & Review

MENOMONIE – The Wausau West volleyball team finished 4-3 at the Menomonie Sprawl at the University of Wisconsin-Stout on Friday and Saturday.

The Warriors defeated Medford, Cameron, New Richmond and Cochrane-Fountain City.

Seniors Alli Schauls and Kelly Kray were the top-point earners for the Warriors, with 43 and 28 kills, respectively. In a combined effort to lead the offensive attack, junior Grace Huggenvik earned 54 assists and senior Brooke Schaefer had 39 in West’s seven matches.

Sophomore Addy Vaughn led the Warriors with 64 digs, while Schauls added 45 and junior Claire Calmes added 42 to round out the defense.

Wausau West plays a nonconference match at Wausau Newman Catholic on Tuesday.

