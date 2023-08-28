Wausau Pilot & Review

A single vehicle UTV crash left one man dead Friday in Grant County, officials said.

First responders and deputies responded at about 5 p.m. Friday to the crash on Oak Road in Paris Township.

Police say Jarvis Eastlick, 47, lost control of the UTV he was driving while rounding a curve. A preliminary report suggests he went into the wrong lane and over corrected before veering back into his lane and into a ditch. Eastlick was thrown from the vehicle.

The UTV rolled several times and Eastlick was pinned underneath when rescue crews arrived.

Eastlick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

