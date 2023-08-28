Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD, WI – A new handicapped-accessible kayak and canoe launch, named “Rotary Landing at Drott Street,” was dedicated Monday by the Rotary Club of Wausau and the City of Schofield. This $25,000 project expands access to the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway at Lake Wausau, linking the Lower Eau Claire River Water Trail and Eau Claire Conservancy.

The launch and take-out site was funded and installed through a collaborative effort involving The Rotary Club of Wausau, the City of Schofield, and the Wausau and Marathon County Parks and Recreation Foundation. Meeting American Disability Act standards, the new launch facilitates easier access for individuals with disabilities and older paddlers.

Denis Tan, president of the Rotary Club of Wausau, expressed the club’s pride in the project.

“The ‘Rotary Landing at Drott Street’ will help residents and tourists of all ages and physical abilities enjoy scenic kayak or canoe trips on the lower Eau Claire River and the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway for many years to come,” Tan said.

Bill Bertram, president of the Wausau and Marathon County Parks and Recreation Foundation, joined Rotary members and City of Schofield officials for the dedication.

“The Parks Foundation had always envisioned a launch at this key connection point,” Bertram said. “We cannot thank both the Rotary Club of Wausau and City of Schofield enough for their efforts to make this one of the special spots on the trail. This opens a truly beautiful piece of water for paddlers throughout the Midwest within the heart of Schofield.”

The launch and takeout site is strategically located next to the historic Brooks and Ross Dam, marking the inception of the City of Schofield. The Great Pinery Heritage Waterway spans 108 miles of the Wisconsin River, stretching from Oneida County to Lake DuBay, and connects to the Lower Eau Claire River and Lower Rib River.

