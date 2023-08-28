Wausau Pilot & Review

APPLETON – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team ended up finishing 4-2 and won its bracket title at the Beast of the Northeast Tournament at the Community First Champion Center on Friday and Saturday.

The Cardinals opened play by going 2-1 in pool play Friday, beating Middleton 25-16, 25-23, and Green Bay Preble 25-12, 25-10, and losing to Freedom 25-18, 26-24.

On Saturday, Newman matched up with eventual tournament champion Bay Port and dropped a 25-16, 25-13 decision. The Cardinals followed that up with a hard-fought 25-23, 25-11 loss to host Green Bay Notre Dame and were placed in the Gold D Bracket.

The Cardinals responded with wins over Green Bay Southwest 25-17, 25-19, and Altoona 25-17, 18-25, 15-10, to earn the bracket championship.

Lily Shields had 42 kills for Newman Catholic and led the team in digs. Camille Sobolewski added 32 kills, Shields had 10 service aces, Ashley Jankowski had nine aces, and Paige Guld led the Cardinals assists.

Newman Catholic hosts Wausau West for a nonconference matchup Tuesday.

