With school starting in Wausau on Tuesday, police are urging drivers to be cautious in road construction zones – especially near John Muir Middle School.

The Wausau Police Department issued this news release Monday:

Due to ongoing construction at John Muir Middle School, and road construction on 17th Ave., the Wausau Police Department anticipates traffic flow on STH 52 / Stewart Ave. near S. 17th Ave. will be impacted more than usual on upcoming school days. Traffic delays in this area should be expected during the approximate timeframe of 7:00 – 7:30 AM. The Wausau School District has communicated instructions and student drop-off alternatives to JMMS parents in effort to ease school arrival delays and traffic congestion.

To avoid traffic delays in the area of STH 52 / Stewart Ave. at 17th Ave., the Wausau Police Department encourages motorists traveling to or from downtown Wausau to consider an alternative route on school mornings during said timeframe.

If arriving to Wausau via I-39, recommended alternatives to include:

Exit 190 / County Rd NN in Rib Mountain, to access S 17 th Ave. and W. Thomas St.

Ave. and W. Thomas St. Exit 191B / Sherman St.

Exit 193 / Bridge St.

Exit 194 / Bus 51-Merrill Ave.

If leaving the downtown area toward I-39 access, motorists should consider using Bus 51/Merrill Ave., Bridge St. or Thomas St.

The Wausau Police Department will continue to work with the Wausau School District in monitoring and strategizing around traffic flow after school starts and 17th Ave. road construction progresses.

