By Shereen Siewert

Court records show a man wanted for allegedly stalking a woman and cutting her brake lines, putting her and others at risk of severe injury or death, is now behind bars.

Jeremy Jimmerson, 40, faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, staking, criminal damage to property and bail jumping in a case filed March 31 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A body only arrest warrant was issued for Jimmerson, of Weston, who stands accused of intentionally slicing through the brake lines of a former girlfriend’s vehicle in a Rib Mountain parking lot in February.

Court records show Jimmerson has two additional open cases in Marathon County dating back to 2022: possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and fleeing an officer. He free on a signature bond when the new allegations emerged.

Police say Jimmerson and the alleged victim were previously in a romantic relationship and were arguing over money, ownership of the vehicle and other issues over a period of weeks. A mechanic who repaired the vehicle told police the cuts made to the brake line were clean and not corroded and were not from environmental factors and that the brakes were in danger of imminent failure. That would cause the woman, who lives in Merrill, to be unable to slow or stop during normal operation, potentially leading to a serious crash that presented a risk to the safety and life of the woman, her passengers and other drivers, according to court documents.

Cell phone records show texts from Jimmerson to the alleged victim days prior to the incident in which he threatened to call Child Protective Services in an attempt to interfere with her child custody and told her to “have a good weekend because it ain’t going to be pretty Monday.”

“Good night and happy weekend cuz your week going to be a terrible week,” one text read. “Surprise for you when you get home.”

Police relied on surveillance footage from the store’s parking lot to connect the incident with a vehicle allegedly connected to Jimmerson, who denied involvement and gave multiple versions of his story to investigators. But cell phone data showed Jimmerson and a roommate were in the store during the time police believe the brakes were tampered with.

After reporting the incident, the alleged victim told police she received text messages with Chicago prefixes informing her that if Jimmerson went to jail, her son and mother would be killed. She also told police she believed Jimmerson would kill her or her son and was watching her even as she spoke with investigators.

Jimmerson remained at large until earlier this month. Details of his capture were not immediately available, though court records show he was brought to the Marathon County Jail on Aug. 17.

On Aug. 18, Jimmerson made an initial appearance on the latest charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. Circuit Judge Mike Moran ordered Jimmerson held on a $25,000 cash bond. He is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim in the case, and he was placed on a probation hold.

On Monday, he waived statutory time limits for a preliminary hearing. A calendar call to set future court dates will be held Sept. 6. Jimmerson remains behind bars.

Court records show Jimmerson has multiple prior felony convictions for crimes ranging from sexual assault of a child to escape.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

