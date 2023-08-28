Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Masaki Lor and Tod Deedon each scored twice as the Wausau West boys soccer team opened its 2023 season with a 6-0 shutout of Appleton West in a nonconference match Saturday at West High School.

Deedon scored in the first half to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead before they poured it on with five second-half goals, two from Lor and others by Ben Battino, Lor and Tyler Foster.

Wausau West outshot Appleton West 22-4 in the victory.

Wausau West opens its Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule with a home game against D.C. Everest on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...