Damakant Jayshi

Matthew Barnes has been chosen to become Wausau’s new Police Chief, effective Sept. 1.

The announcement was made by the City of Wausau and the Police and Fire Commission on Tuesday. An official swear-in date will be set as soon as possible, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Barnes, who is currently the department’s deputy chief, will replace Ben Bliven after he accepted a job offer at a local company. The deputy chief and two other contenders for the top police post were interviewed last week.

“The Wausau Police Department is made up of many amazing and dedicated men and women committed to the safety of Wausau,” Barnes said, in a news release. “I’m excited to serve as Chief of Police and support the staff of the Wausau PD and the citizens of Wausau.”

His priorities “include recruiting future officers with high character, supporting current staff with a focus on wellness, succession planning, creative problem solving of complex community problems, continued relationship building, and supporting the City of Wausau strategic plan,” the release stated.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg applauded the announcement. Her statements were included in Tuesday’s release.

“I’ve worked with Deputy Chief Barnes over the last three and a half years on the complex issues facing our community,” Rosenberg stated. “Barnes has been leading the charge on critical projects from citywide facility and public event safety to ensuring our community has access to information to employee wellness and development.”

Barnes has been a central investigator in some of the most serious crimes in Wausau’s history.

“I’m proud of being a part of securing some semblance of justice for victims,” he said. “But every investigation is truly a team effort.” Barnes has also credited his time working with community organizations and building relationships as key factors in his leadership development, the city’s press release said.

Police and Fire Commission President William Harris agreed that Barnes’ time cultivating those relationships helped to cement him as a top candidate for chief. “Positive relationships between organizations serving the Wausau area and local law enforcement are necessary in a thriving community and successful police department,” Harris said.

Barnes is a Wausau local. He graduated from Wausau East High School and began his career with the Wausau Police Department on March 10, 2000, after graduating from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Previously, Barnes served in a variety of roles at the police department, including patrol officer, special investigations officer, detective, and deputy chief, among others. Barnes has served as an Impact and Investment Team Member at United Way and is a recipient of the United Way Speaker of the Year Award.

Wausau Pilot & Review has reached out to Barnes for comments on his appointment.

Like this: Like Loading...