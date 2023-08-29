WAUSAU – A new Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service program seeks to promote community healing in Marathon County by fostering constructive conversations on public issues.

During the next two years “Let’s Talk, Marathon County” will facilitate small group discussions on important public issues, with the first topic being youth mental health. The groups will be designed to have a balance of both urban and rural people, as well as varying viewpoints and backgrounds. Various discussion topics will be chosen during the next 18 months based on community interests and needs.

Participants in the program will receive a $100 gift card each time they attend a session. “Let’s Talk, Marathon County” is open to Marathon County residents ages 16 and older. Those interested can apply on the WIPPS website: https://wipps.org/lets-talk/.

“Like the rest of the country, the last decade Marathon County has become more and more polarized,” said Eric Giordano, WIPPS executive director. “It’s rare to have opportunities where people from different backgrounds and viewpoints can have open, honest and civil conversations.”

In 2022 WIPPS conducted a survey in Lincoln and Marathon counties to gauge residents’ perceptions and attitudes towards diversity, inclusion and community welcomeness. The study showed that residents feel least comfortable when interacting with residents who have opposing political or ideological viewpoints.

“The ‘Let’s Talk’ program is designed to demonstrate that not only are conversations across the aisle possible, but that residents have a lot more common ground than they may think,” Giordano said.

Part of a national movement

“Let’s Talk, Marathon County” is one of 32 grant recipients for the Healing Starts Here initiative, a nationwide effort to address and understand divisive forces in communities and promote healing. This initiative is funded by New Pluralists, an organization committed to helping Americans recognize our shared humanity, embrace our differences and solve challenges together.

Like this: Like Loading...