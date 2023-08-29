Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Vang Fuechee and Megan Lee announce the birth of their daughter Kora Hnub Chia, born at 11:02 a.m. Aug. 18, 2023. Kora weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Devan and Kaylee Fandrey announce the birth of their daughter Sophie Mae, born at 12:57 a.m. Aug. 20, 2023. Sophie weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces.

Mitchell and Hannah Franke announce the birth of their son Micah Mitchell, born at 1:02 p.m. Aug. 23, 2023. Micah weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Jack and Gabriella Raymond announce the birth of their son Luca John, born at 6:05 p.m. Aug. 22, 2023. Luca weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Jordon and Rylee Tessmer announce the birth of their son Kasen Jordon, born at 7:27 a.m. Aug. 23, 2023. Kasen weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

Nate and Allison Atkinson announce the birth of their son Kohen Kash, born at 2:56 p.m. Aug. 22, 2023. Kohen weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

