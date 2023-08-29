Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Robert A. Pagel

Robert A. Pagel, 51, of Schofield, Wi passed unexpectedly at Marshfield Clinic on August 24th.

Bob was born September 24, 1971, to Leroy and Virginia (Berna) Pagel. He was raised in Ringle and attended D.C. Everest Schools.

Bob was one of the hardest workers you could know, if there was a job to be done, he would be the first one to jump on it. There was no job too big or too small for Bobby. In his free time Bob enjoyed riding his Harley from spring until the very end of fall. He was a true outdoorsman, whether he was hunting, fishing or just walking through the woods with his camera and beloved dog Sam; he was always one with the nature. He loved hanging out with his sons and his grandson, always looking out for everyone, giving advice and a helping hand where he could.

Bob is survived by his parents, Lee and Ginny Pagel of Ringle WI, His Sister Rhonda (Terry) Marsh of Wausau WI, his sons Joshua (Mary) Pagel of Schofield WI, Jordan (Taylor Graveen) Pagel of Broomfield Co, His Grandson Chase Pagel of Schofield WI, nieces Autumn and Amber Taylor of Weston WI, his long time friend and mother of his children Michelle Ostrowski of Schofield Wi, his best friend and love of his life Genese Jones of Wausau WI, and many more Family and Friends.

Bob was Proceeded in Death by grandparents Ervin and Margaret (Burns) Pagel and Andrew and Delphine (Novitzke) Berna, his good friend Ron Rothenburger, and his Furry Companion Buddy.

Visitation and Funeral will be held at Brainard funeral home in Weston on: September 9, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. A service celebrating Bob’s life will follow at 3 PM.

Agnes Carlson

Agnes “Maria” Carlson, 87, of Rudolph WI, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield WI.

She was born on July 31, 1936, in Wells Minnesota to “Joe” and “Tilly” Torres.

She had a wonderful childhood with her many siblings in Blue Earth Minnesota. She was involved in many clubs, cheerleading and graduated in 1955. When most young people were looking forward to the college experience; Maria joined the convent and became a “teaching nun”. She spent six years as a teaching nun and left as her dream was to become a mother.

Maria moved into an apartment with other young professionals In St. Paul MN and met and married Jim Carlson Sr. She loved being a wife and setting up their home and eventually becoming a mom. Although she and Jim divorced after several years; he remained her true love and she never remarried.

Maria and Jim had five children; Matthew, Mary-Jo, Cindy, Betsy-Jo and Jimmy Jr. “Mom” was one of her most coveted roles and her children were her pride and joy. She became a grandmother to 10 children and a great grandmother (GG) to 2 children; if you knew her at all; you heard many tales of them as she was very present in all of their lives.

Maria found her spiritual family when in the 1970s she became a baptized Jehovah’s Witness. She loved learning about the bible and teaching others. She had knack for being able to get people to listen and we often joked that “Schwan’s Man” was one of her regular bible students as when you were in her home for just a few minutes; she would talk to you about Jehovah God if you wanted her to or not.

Maria was incredibly independent and became her own boss when she knocked on doors and started her cleaning company. She did that for many years in the Plover/WI Rapids area and not only were they her clients, but they were her friends. She did this until 1992 when she packed up all her things, closed her business and moved to Wausau to babysit full time for her Granddaughter, Amaya.

In 2020 she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and then Covid hit the area. Like so many at that time, her health declined. Her family all rallied around her and made the decision to have her live with her daughter, Betsy-Jo and her Son-In-Law, Chris. They made a beautiful apartment inside their home, and she was given loving care by them both and their sons during her stay. She had two new friends as well, Dog and Cat. She spent several weekends in Wausau with her daughter, Cindy and children where she was given the royal treatment and she soaked up the love and attention she received each visit.

Maria will be remembered for many things but most of all she will be remembered for the love she gave and how present she was in all of her family’s life. She was the biggest advocator and protector of her family, and she always made you feel special.

She will also be remembered for her great love of Jehovah God.

She will also be remembered for her funny stories, love of all things sweet (especially chocolate), love of beautiful things, fierce loyalty and her inner and outer beauty.

Maria is preceded in death by infant daughter, Mary Jo, and son, Jimmy Carlson Jr.

Maria is survived by her children- Matthew (Viola), Cindy (Sean), Betsy-Jo (Chris); Grandchildren-Dana Maria (Cooper), Jonah (Camille), Moriah (Koleman), Tyler, Ethan, Joshua (Lynn), Payton, Amaya (Cole), Emily and Anna and Great Grandchildren-Parker Grace Cynthia and Crystal.

She will be missed more than words can express. We love you Mom, Grandma, and GG!!!!

A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Brainard Funeral Home in Weston with sharing of memories at 6:00-6:30 p.m.

A Memorial Service will take place at the Wisconsin Rapids Kingdom Hall, 1432 32nd Street South at 2 PM on September 23, 2023. A meal will follow at the Biron Town Hall (451 Kahoun Rd, Wi Rapids)

Our family would like to thank the brothers and sisters at the Marshfield and Wausau Kingdom Hall for your calls and visits and the staff in the ICU and Palliative Care for their compassion during this time.

Alan V. Weiland

Alan V. Weiland passed away on August 29, 2023.

Alan is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gerrie; his daughter, Kerri (Randy) Radtke; granddaughters, Nicole (Austyn Stoerzer), Brooklynn and Brittney; his son, Dave (Kari) Weiland; grandson, Korbin; sister, Leila Nikolai; and sister-in-law, Vonnie Siewert.

He was the son of the late Versal and Iona Weiland.

Alan enjoyed coffee at Blue Willow with the guys on Tuesday mornings; monthly get togethers with Jake and Barb, the gals at MECU, especially Tuesdays, and his beloved hunting shack with his son Dave and friends.

We will miss his wonderful sense of humor, his love for his family, his white hair, and just Alan being Alan.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sylvan Crossings and Aspirus Hospice Services for their care of Alan. And to the neighbors and friends who helped us through this difficult time.

As were his wishes, there will be no services.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Doreen A. Pelland

Doreen A. Pelland, 67, of Weston and formerly of Fall River, MA, passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Doreen was born on February 25, 1956 in Fall River, MA a daughter of William “Bill” Pelland and the late Bemvinda “Betty” (Costa) Pelland. She was a graduate of Bishop Gerard High School. After school she was certified to become an LPN and later completed her degree and became a Register Nurse. She worked for Meadow Ridge in Swansea, MA where she later retired. In 2017 she relocated with her family to Weston where she lived until her death. She loved her pets and spending time with her family. She especially loved being an Aunt and God Mother.

She is survived by her father Bill Pelland, a sister Janet Pellend, two nephews: Colin and Michael Pelland and a niece Kaiiley Pelland. She also leaves two God-Children: Ryan and Gianna Moniz. She is preceded in death by her mother Betty Pelland.

In honor of Doreen’s wishes there will be no services. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Brainard Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

William D. Van Dam

William D. Van Dam, 81, of Wisconsin Rapids/Oconomowoc, WI passed away peacefully on 08/13/2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband to Patricia Van Dam. They shared 56 years of marriage together.

William was born in Chicago on 06/02/1942 to Lawrence and Dorothy (Laird) Van Dam. He graduated from West Milwaukee High School where he met the love of his life Paddy. Together they were blessed with 6 children. They enjoyed traveling together especially trips to Ireland.

William belonged to Saint Peter & Paul Catholic Church and previously Saint Jerome’s Catholic Church in Oconomowoc.

William is survived by his children Jeff (Lynn) Van Dam, Tracy (Dave) Engle, Kelly Van Dam (Michael Williams), Tim (Kris) Van Dam, William (Heather) Van Dam. Grandchildren Melissa (Brian), Laura (Jacob), Jason (Becca), Stephanie (Brian), Lindsay (Tyler), Charlie (Tricia), Molly (Jordan), Tommy (Lexy), Alexander and 12 great grandkids. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his siblings Lawrence (Janette) Van Dam, Kenneth (Marlys) Van Dam, Jack (Darlene) Van Dam, Marilyn Van Dam. Wife Patricia,Infant Daughter Jeanne Katherine, and grandson Billy Wadsworth.

Special thank you to Ashley Midthun and Julie (Urology) of Aspirus. Interim home care/hospice/palliative care, Hometown Pharmacy and nephew Tristan O’Driscoll.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 29th 2023 at Saint Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, with visitation at 9:30 am until the time of mass at 10:30 am. Father Robert Schaller will be officiating. Burial to immediately follow.

A celebration of life will be held in Oconomowoc on Saturday, October 7th 2023 from 11am-3pm. Located at the Mapleton Community Center N87W35493 Mapleton Road, Oconomowoc, WI.

In lieu of flowers in remembrance of William Van Dam’s life, the family asks that any donations be made to Interim Health Care 510 N 17th Ave Wausau, WI 54401

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Olivia D. Kizewski

Breaking our hearts, Olivia DeMae Kizewski aka Alexis Kannenberg (32) died Sunday, August 27, 2023. Olivia fought a brave battle for five years with breast cancer, which metastasized and ravaged her body. Even knowing that she was dying, Olivia was a beaming ray of hope and courage.

Olivia was born November 28, 1990, to Ralph Kizewski and Patty (Omernik) Knight in Marshfield, WI. Throughout her life, she lived in various places in Central Wisconsin and in Memphis, TN, only returning to Wisconsin when the cancer became more profound. Olivia loved traveling, and realized her dream of swimming in the Ocean during a trip to Cocoa Beach, Florida, and swam with manatees in Crystal River, Florida.

Olivia’s great love was for her two sons. She was a great LaLa (mom) to Luneth and never stopped loving him and Nolan. Everything she did was for her boys, and she fought so hard to be here longer for them.

Olivia is survived by her life partner Tyler Kannenberg, Wausau; and children Nolan Laska and Luneth Kannenberg. She is further survived by her parents, Ralph (Joanne Goskowicz) Kizewski, Wittenberg and Patty Knight of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; grandparents John and Rita Goskowicz, Wittenberg; siblings, Daniel (April) Warriner, Concord, NH; Cory Blake, Stevens Point; John and Van Williams, Weston; Evelyn (Kaine) Bernarde, Birnamwood; and Parker Omernik, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She is further survived by nieces and nephews Cam, Nick, Brinley, Braelyn, and great niece Willow. Olivia is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends, especially her favorite Aunt Karla (Scott) Wanta, Stevens Point; Amber Zorn, Plover; and Kristin and Rick Steff, Memphis, TN.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Joseph and Cecelia Kizewski, Robert and Patsy Omernik, stepfather Robert Knight, uncles Gaius Auklandus aka Richard Kizewski and Allen Kizewski, aunts Grace Kizewski and Deborah Omernik, and stepsister Rebekah Williams.

The family appreciates the overwhelming care and support provided by both Aspirus Cancer Center and Aspirus Hospice during the progression of this disease. Also noteworthy was the constant care by Amber Zorn and Aunt Karla Wanta.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Donna J. Suwyn

Donna J. Suwyn, 87, of Elderon died on Friday, August 25, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was also under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Donna was born on June 12, 1936, to Daniel and Vanelda (Doty) Easker.

On April 25, 1953, Donna was united in marriage to William ‘Bill’ Suwyn at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wittenberg.

Donna spent her working years doing the thing she loved most, serving others. She was a school lunch lady for 35 years with the school district of Wittenberg-Birnamwood. She touched the hearts of many children through the years and enjoyed her job immensely. She was also an avid cake baker and spent a good amount of time tending to her garden and canning her bountiful harvests. Donna was most well-known for her passion for quilting. She shared her quilting passion with many friends in the surrounding communities. Donna and Bill also spent time going on many wonderful trips, just enjoying each other’s company. Most of all, Donna loved being surrounded by her family.

Donna is survived by her husband, Bill; three children, Lucinda (Roger) Kielman, Lori Griepentrog, and William (Lynn) Suwyn, Jr.; four grandchildren, Lacy (Eon) Kielman, Heather (Mike) Suwyn, Matthew (Megan) Kielman, and Kayla (Boone) Parks; seven great-grandchildren, Kolton, Drake, Parker, Evolet, McCoy, Trapper and Aria; two sisters, Linda Yenter and Luanne (James) Konkol; her brother-in-law John (Betty) Suwyn, Jr.; many nieces and nephews; and her special quilting friend, Brenda.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Vanelda Easker; her mother and father-in-law, John, and Irma Suwyn; son-in-law, Glenn Griepentrog; brother-in-law, Daniel Yenter; and sisters-in-law, Marjorie, Beverly, Patricia and their spouses.

Special thanks goes out to the Hospice team, Donna’s niece, Jenny, and Donna’s sisters, Linda and Luanne, for taking such wonderful care of Donna.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Holy Family – St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Settle will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, from 9 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Like this: Like Loading...