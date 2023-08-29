Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Wausau East/West’s Tally Schlindwein won her second-straight conference meet at the second leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament on Monday at Crane Meadows Golf Course.

Marshfield finished with a team score of 179, two shots better than Wausau East/West, to win its second-straight WVC meet. Wisconsin Rapids was third with a 210, D.C. Everest took fourth with a 224 and Stevens Point was fifth with a 231.

Schlindwein shot a 37 to edge Marshfield’s Brielle Lenz by one shot to claim medalist honors again.

Ayla Trollop added a 45, Ella Lambrecht had a 49 and Ella Wendling shot a 50 to all earn top-10 finishes for East/West.

Ella Szekeress led D.C. Everest with a 47 to place seventh and Harper Brandenberg was 15th with a 53.

The third leg of the seven-meet tournament will be Friday at Marshfield Country Club.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament

Meet No. 2, at Crane Meadows Golf Course (Host: D.C. Everest)

Team scores: 1. Marshfield 179; 2. Wausau East/West 181; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 210; 4. D.C. Everest 224; 5. Stevens Point 231.

Individual top 15: 1. Tally Schlindwein (WAU) 37; 2. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 38; 3. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 41; 4. Ayla Trollop (WAU) and Shylah Brogan (MAR) 45; 6. Lexxi Oertel (MAR) 46; 7. Ella Szekeress (DC) 47; 8. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 49; 9. McKenzie Holm (MAR) and Ella Wendling (WAU) 50; 11. Natalie Doering (WAU), Alexa Cour (WR) and Gabby Neilitz (WR) 51; 14. Brook Strangfeld (WR) 52; 15. Harper Brandenberg (DC) 53.

Overall Standings

Through Meet No. 2 of 7

Team: 1. Marshfield 20; 2. Wausau East/West 16; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 12; 4. D.C. Everest 8; 5. Stevens Point 4.

Individuals: 1. Tally Schlindwein (WAU) 30; 2. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 26.5; 3. Shylah Brogan (MAR) 25; 4. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 24; 5. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 23.5; 6. Ella Szekeress (DC) 19; 7. Lexxi Oertel (MAR) 18; 8. McKenzie Holm (MAR) 16.5; 9. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 14; 10. Alexa Cour (WR) and Gabby Neilitz (WR) 8.5; 12. Ava Fetterer (WR) 7; 13. Ella Wendling (WAU) 6.5; 14. Brook Strangfeld (WR) and Natalie Doering (WAU) 4; 16. Lili Anaya (MAR) 3; 17. Harper Brandenberg (DC) 2.

