Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau School Board on Monday gave its initial approval to a proposed levy of $49.69 million, an increase of $1.4 million over last year.

The board also approved a preliminary 2023-2024 General Fund budget of $117,685,808 for expenses and $116,961,848 for revenue. The Annual Meeting and Budget Hearing will be on Sept. 25. The final approval of the 2023-24 budget is expected in late October.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Josh Viegut, said that in their assessment, the properties in Wausau School District will likely increase by 9% for the 2023-24 mill rate calculation purposes and for budget preparation. According to the district’s documents, certified property value will not be available until Oct. 1. Last year property value in the district increased by 11.98%.

The gross mill rate has been projected to decrease to $8.83 per thousand dollars of equalized property value. The mill rate on a home valued at $100,000 would decrease by $53.

The preliminary revenue projection in in the General and Special Project Funds is $125,878,695. The officials have said these are initial projections, adding the final revenue numbers will be reevaluated before the final budget and levy on Oct. 23.

