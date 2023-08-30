Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Lily Shields had 18 kills and 19 digs to lead the Newman Catholic volleyball team to a 3-1 nonconference win over Wausau West on Tuesday at Newman Catholic High School.

The Cardinals won 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18.

Lauren Thiel added 17 digs, Ashley Jankowski had 16 digs, setter Paige Guld had 26 assists and Camille Sobolewski chipped in 15 kills for Newman Catholic.

Wausau West statistics were not provided.

Wausau West opens its Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule at D.C. Everest on Thursday. Newman Catholic is off until Saturday when it competes at the D.C. Everest Invitational.

