Wausau Pilot & Review

Hey – you’re cute, what’s your name?

My name is Quincy and I’m hoping you pick ME over all of the other pals in the shelter to be your dog. I’ve heard it’s a coveted position to have, to be someone’s pet. I’ve got a lot of the qualities you’d look for a in a best friend- I’m dependable, a good listener and promise to make you laugh when you’re feeling blue. I’m friendly with other pets, a total foodie and a gold star snuggler, too. Let’s fall in love!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...