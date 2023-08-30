By Ellie Culver | University of Wisconsin News Service

No. 1 Wisconsin (2-0) has a busy week ahead with three matches against ranked teams, including two matches on the road.

The Badgers head to No. 21 Arkansas (2-0) for back-to-back matches on Wednesday and Thursday. First serve is at 7 p.m. both nights from Barnhill Arena. Wednesday’s match will be streamed on ESPN+ while Thursday’s match is live on ESPNU.

Wisconsin opens its home season on Sunday against No. 24 Tennessee (3-0). First serve is at 1 p.m. from the UW Field House. The Badgers will celebrate their 2022 Big Ten Championship with a banner drop in pre-match ceremonies.

The Badgers moved up to first in the AVCA Top-25 Coaches poll released Aug. 28. Wisconsin has been ranked first in the national poll 14 times, most recently after winning the 2021 NCAA Championship.

