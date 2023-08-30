By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man who works at a center for treating opioid addiction is facing two felony charges – and significant prison time if he is convicted.

Aaron Mielke, 52, was charged Aug. 30 with sexual exploitation by a therapist and third-degree sexual assault. Court records show he was employed by the Wausau Comprehensive Treatment Center, which offers medication-assisted treatment for adults and is commonly referred to as the city’s methadone clinic. The clinic “uses a number of medications, including methadone, buprenorphine, Suboxone, and naltrexone, to reduce the effects of withdrawal and eliminate cravings for opioids,” according to the center’s website.

The alleged victim said Mielke called her into his office for a session, locked the door, touched her inappropriately and said he would be “thinking about her all day,” court records state. The woman also told investigators Mielke slapped her buttocks as she left the office.

Mielke made an initial appearance Wednesday in Marathon County Circuit Court and was released on a $10,000 signature bond. Conditions of his release include no contact with the alleged victim or any patients at the center with the exception of relatives.

The charges carry a combined maximum sentence of more than 22 years in prison upon conviction.

Future court dates have not yet been set, with a calendar call on Sept. 12.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Like this: Like Loading...