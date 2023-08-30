Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Carol M. Reich

Carol Marie Reich, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on August 27, 2023, at Wausau Manor.

She was born on September 3, 1930, in Wausau, WI to Charles and Goldie (Glasel) Streble. Carol married Dell Engman on October 11, 1952, in Wausau, WI. Dell passed away on October 28, 1971. Carol remarried Raymond Reich on April 9, 1977, in Wausau, WI.

Carol is survived by her four children, Jane Fehlhaber, Mary (Steve) Thornewell, Ann Engman-Goetsch and Dale Engman, son-in-law Glen Patterson and stepdaughter Dawn Troyer. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Kevin (Brenda) Fehlhaber, Tami Albee (Erika Koch), Patricia (Elizabeth) Thornewell, Phillip Marten, Joshua Marten, Lynn (Dan) Mahaffey, Tony (Tristen) Patterson, Katie (James) Ulrick, Sidney Engman and Kimberly Bargender. Carol was also the proud Great-Grandma to 17 great-grandchildren.

Aside from her parents and husbands, Carol was proceeded in death by her daughter’s Ellen Patterson and Judy Bargender, son-in-law, Dennis Fehlhaber, sister Joaine Kufahl, brother’s Louis and Lyle Streble, and step-grandson Kipp Troyer.

After raising her six children in Wausau, Carol then relocated to Hazelhurst, WI with her second husband Raymond. During their time up north, they enjoyed being together at the local taverns often enjoying Packer games and spending time with friends. Shortly before Raymond’s passing, they moved back home to Wausau. Carol always enjoyed our many family gatherings, where there had to be ice cold beer and polka tunes playing. She was a talented embroiderer and the family’s favorite gifts from her were embroidered dish towels, many of which are still in use today. Carol was an avid Packer fan and never missed watching a game! In 2017, Carol moved to Wausau Manor where she created many new friendships, enjoyed BINGO, happy hour and visiting with staff.

Visitation will be held at Brainard Funeral Home located at 522 Adams Street, Wausau, WI 54403 on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm with a small service to be held at 6:00 pm.

Carol loved her children and grandchildren very much and always made sure they knew that. She lived a beautiful 92 years and will be missed tremendously by her family and friends.

Carol’s family would like to extend a generous thank you to the entire team at Wausau Manor for taking great care of her the past six years. In addition, the family is very thankful for Mary Kelly, nurse at Wausau Manor, for spending Carol’s last moments with her and ensuring she was at peace and comfortable.

Dorothy M. Polley

Dorothy Marie Polley was born July 31st 1937 to Alfred & Hulda (Rache) Meyer in Sauk Rapids, MN. Dorothy was united in marriage to Edward J Polley on September 17th 1986.

Dorothy was called home to her heavenly father August 26th 2023 surrounded by her family. Dorothy retired from Kraft Foods after 26 years of service.

Dorothy enjoyed many past times. I her younger years she enjoyed modeling, roller skating, and going to the drive in theatre. In her later years of life she enjoyed working in her flower gardens, canning, grilling out, traveling to Las Vegas and California, going to the casino, happy hour with her friends, and most importantly spending time with her family. In her last days she enjoyed watching out the window at her home where she could see all the wildlife, and shaking dice and playing cards with her family. Where more times than we can count she always beat us. Dorothy’s pride and joy and forever side kick was her loving companion, her dog Foxy. Dorothy was an avid Packers Fan, with her favorite player being the quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Dorothy was a faithful member of St. Peters Lutheran Church.

Dorothy leaves behind 6 children. Doreen (Glenn) Frick, Cindy Sann, Kevin (Janet) Sann, Todd Sann, Lisa Froom, and Eric (Renee) Sann. Her grandchildren. Betsy (Scott) Pagel, Travis (Bridgette) Plautz, Justin Plautz, Lindsey (Byron) Plautz, Nicole (Eddie) Schoerner, Jennifer (James Dailey) Josh (Tracy) Froom, Alyssa Froom, Kevin Paul Sann, Mae Sann, Zachary (Mikayla) Nowinsky, and Wesley Schneider. And her great grandchildren Dakota, Dallas, Daytona, Zander, Dawson, Kari, Montana, Peyton, and Claire.

From Dorothy’s large family of 16 children, Paulette (Perry) Scheel, Bill (Iris) Meyer, Richard (Jane) Meyer, and Robert (Jan) Meyer remain.

Dorothy is proceeded in death by her husband Edward Polley, parents Alfred & Hulda Meyer, 11 brothers and sisters, and 2 great grandchildren Adrianna and Elianna.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by all the lives she touched.

The family would like to thank Aspirus At Home, and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice for their care and support.

Funeral Services will be held at St Peters Lutheran Church, Schofield September 1 st. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00am with church service to follow.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

