WAUSAU – Gio Gomez scored twice for Wausau East, which defeated Shawano 2-1 in a nonconference boys soccer game Tuesday at Eastbay Soccer Complex.

Gomez’s first goal was unassisted and the second was assisted by Brecken Bancuk.

Michael Murphy had to make only one save in goal for the Lumberjacks, who are now 2-1 this season.

Kode Kopelka scored for Shawano (2-1-1), off an assist from Drake Herm.

Wausau East hosts Green Bay East for another nonconference game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Eastbay Soccer Complex.

