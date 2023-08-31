MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges all ATV/UTV operators and passengers to always wear a DOT-approved helmet this holiday weekend and every day.

So far this year, 22 ATV fatalities have been reported, according to the DNR. Of the 22 crashes, 20 have been confirmed that no helmet was worn at the time of crash. In 2022, 21 fatalities were reported.

“We’ve seen more crashes recently that involve minors,” said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator. “If you’re under 18, you are required by law to wear a helmet – even on private property. Across all ages, we know that there is a much higher chance of serious injury when operators and passengers are not wearing helmets and seatbelts.”

One of the best things ATV and UTV operators can do to operate safely is to take an online safety course. A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage.

Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials. In addition, within 10 days of the incident, the operator must submit a written report to the DNR.

For more information on ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s ATV/UTV riding in Wisconsin webpage.

