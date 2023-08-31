The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers during Labor Day weekend to pack some patience, buckle up and slow down on Wisconsin roadways.

According to AAA, peak travel times are expected between noon and 8 p.m. Aug. 31, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 1 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 4. Motorists should plan ahead with 511 Wisconsin, 511wi.gov and check their route before traveling.

“While we soak in the last days of summer and plan one more getaway, safe driving behaviors should not take a vacation,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We urge drivers to keep their eyes up and speeds down. Together we can prevent needless tragedies on Wisconsin roadways, so everyone can safely reach their destination.”

Most road construction will pause over the holiday weekend to open as many lanes as possible. Significant road construction projects that could impact Labor Day weekend travel include:

North central Wisconsin

Marathon County: Highway 29 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Highway E and Highway H near Edgar.

Marathon County: Highway 29 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Highway D and Highway Y near Hatley.

Lincoln County: Highway 107 is closed to through traffic between Merrill and Tomahawk. Traffic is detoured via Highway J, Highway 51, and Highway S.

Iron County: Highway 122 is closed to through traffic between the Town of Saxon and North Junction of Highway B. Traffic is detoured via Highway B.

Oneida County: Highway 17 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Highway 8 and Stevens Street in Rhinelander.

Oneida County: Highway 8 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between North Rifle Road and Highway 47 near Rhinelander.

Oneida and Lincoln counties: Highway 8 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals between Meyer Road and McCord Road in McCord.

Waushara County: Highway 21 is closed to through traffic between Coloma and Wautoma. Traffic is detoured via Highway 73 and I-39.

Wood County: Highway 173 is closed to through traffic between Garrison Avenue and Alexander Avenue in Nekoosa. Traffic is detoured via Highway 73, Highway 54 and Highway 80.

Northeast Wisconsin

Fond du Lac County: Highway 26, between Oshkosh and Rosendale, is closed to traffic. Traffic is detour via I-41 and Highway 151.

Northwest Wisconsin

Burnett County: One lane is open on the Highway 70 bridge over the St. Croix River west of Grantsburg.

Polk and St. Croix counties: Highway 65 is closed to through traffic from the north junction of Jewell Street in Star Prairie to Highway 8 in the town of Balsam Lake. Traffic is detoured via Highway 8, Highway 46 and Highway 64.

St. Croix County: Highway 65 is closed north of I-94 from the north side of 70th Avenue to just south of Wagner Drive in Roberts. Motorists traveling north on Highway 65 can turn left or right at 70th Avenue. Traffic is being detoured via I-94, Highway 63 and Highway 12.

Washburn County: Highway 53 is open to a single lane of traffic on the northbound lanes between Pine Grove Road south of Sarona and Wildcat Road southeast of Spooner.

Washburn County: Northbound Highway 53 is reduced to a single lane between Business Highway 53, on the south side of Minong, and Lakeside Road.

Washburn County: Highway 70 is closed at the Yellow River east of Spooner. Traffic is being detoured via Highway 53 and Highway 63.

Southeast Wisconsin

Kenosha County: Highway 32 is closed near the Wisconsin / Illinois state line between Highway 165 and 91 st Street in Pleasant Prairie due to bridge work. Traffic is detoured via Highway 165, Highway 31, and Highway 158.

Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Glendale and Grafton.

Milwaukee County: Motorists should expect various ramp closures and single lane closures along I-43 between Capitol Drive and the Marquette Interchange.

Milwaukee County: Three lanes remain open in both directions on I-41/Highway 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. Ramps at North Avenue remain closed. Burleigh Street entrance ramp to I-41 southbound closed.

Milwaukee and Racine County: Highway 38 is closed between Highway G (6 Mile Road) in Caledonia and Oakwood Road in Oak Creek.

Racine County: Highway 20 is closed between Highway 36 in Waterford and Highway C (Spring Street) in Sturtevant. Traffic is detoured via Highway 36/Highway 83, Highway 11 and I-94/41.

Southwest Wisconsin

Dane County: One lane is open to traffic in each direction on Highway 18/151 between Mount Horeb and Fitchburg. Motorists are advised to slow down, watch for lane shifts and anticipate traffic backups.

Juneau County: I-90/94 is open to two lanes each way between the Lemonweir River and the Highway G (Sherman Road) bridges near Mauston. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts due to median work.

Monroe County: Motorists will encounter a traffic shift on I-90/94 near Camp Douglas. All lanes are open in this work zone.

Access real-time information on travel conditions, live traffic cameras, work zones and incidents across Wisconsin:

Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on the road ahead.

