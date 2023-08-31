Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Kyle D. Newton, 40, of Weston. Aug. 31, 2023: Bail jumping, theft Eve Koldeway, 33, of Rothschild. Aug. 25, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine WANTED: Melissa M. Klitzka, 42, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Aug. 25, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally obtained prescription Denise Syvertsen, 49. Aug. 30, 2023: Bail jumping, operating while revoked WANTED: Alyssa Slocumn, 26, of Wausau. Aug. 24, 2023: Bail jumping – repeater Stacy A. Buchberger, 52, of Weston. Aug. 25, 2023: Bail jumping Gary Searl, of Wausau. Aug. 28, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft, battery, resisting or obstructing an officer Jamarion J. Benford, 17, of Wausau. Aug. 28, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent Aaron Hall, 41. Aug. 28, 2023: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs Joshua Wesenick, 37, of Weston. Aug. 28, 2023: Fourth-offense OWI, bail jumping Cierra Robinson, 35, of Wausau. Aug. 28, 2023: Throw or expel bodily substances as a prisoner, bail jumping Stephanie Graves, 46, of Indianapolis, Ind. Aug. 29, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent Gwen J. Hoehn, 50, of Rice Lake. Aug. 30, 2023: Burglary, theft, criminal damage to property Anthony Pearson, 43, of Rice Lake. Aug. 30, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property Bobbie Jo Burk, 37, of Wausau. Aug. 28, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine

Like this: Like Loading...