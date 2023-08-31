Stacy A. Buchberger, 52, of Weston. Aug. 25, 2023: Bail jumping

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Kyle D. Newton, 40, of Weston. Aug. 31, 2023: Bail jumping, theft
Eve Koldeway, 33, of Rothschild. Aug. 25, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine
WANTED: Melissa M. Klitzka, 42, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Aug. 25, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally obtained prescription
Denise Syvertsen, 49. Aug. 30, 2023: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
WANTED: Alyssa Slocumn, 26, of Wausau. Aug. 24, 2023: Bail jumping – repeater
Stacy A. Buchberger, 52, of Weston. Aug. 25, 2023: Bail jumping
Gary Searl, of Wausau. Aug. 28, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft, battery, resisting or obstructing an officer
Jamarion J. Benford, 17, of Wausau. Aug. 28, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent
Aaron Hall, 41. Aug. 28, 2023: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs
Joshua Wesenick, 37, of Weston. Aug. 28, 2023: Fourth-offense OWI, bail jumping
Cierra Robinson, 35, of Wausau. Aug. 28, 2023: Throw or expel bodily substances as a prisoner, bail jumping
Stephanie Graves, 46, of Indianapolis, Ind. Aug. 29, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent
Gwen J. Hoehn, 50, of Rice Lake. Aug. 30, 2023: Burglary, theft, criminal damage to property
Anthony Pearson, 43, of Rice Lake. Aug. 30, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property
Bobbie Jo Burk, 37, of Wausau. Aug. 28, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine