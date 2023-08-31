STEVENS POINT – Take a few cosmic journeys around the universe this September at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. on the Sundays of Sept. 10-24. Special youth-focused programs for families will be offered at 3 p.m. on select Sundays with story time followed by a show. All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated and help continue these programs:

Sept. 10 – “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope” – Hear about the history of the telescope from Galileo’s modifications to a child’s spyglass.

Sept. 17 – “From Earth to the Universe” – Take a journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes.

Sept. 24 – 2 p.m. "Totality!" – Learn about lunar and solar eclipses and look forward to upcoming eclipses and where to witness them.

Sept. 24 – 3 p.m. “Larry, Cat in Space” – Enjoy a playful, imaginative cartoon presentation about an inquisitive cat who takes a trip to the moon.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by completing an online request form or emailing szamfir@uwsp.edu. There is a cost for these special showings.

The planetarium is on the second floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is not available this semester. Instead, if there are clear skies on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 8:30-10 p.m., viewings will be available starting Sept. 11 through portable telescopes. Meet at the north end of Coleman Field, the track on the north end of campus at the corner of Maria Drive and Reserve Street. Street parking is available.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/smcpa/blocher-planetarium.

