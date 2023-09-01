Wausau Pilot & Review

Extreme heat is once again in the forecast for the weekend and weather officials are cautioning residents in Wausau and other central and northern Wisconsin communities of near-critical fire risk.

The combination of warming temps, low relative humidity and wind gusts up to 25 mph will bring elevated fire weather conditions to the area later on Friday and into Saturday. Additional fire concerns are expected through Labor Day weekend as hotter air moves into the weekend.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily. Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the forecast and visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions, especially if you plan on camping or do any outdoor burning.

