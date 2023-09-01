ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Cole Dugger threw all four of his touchdown passes in the first half as Lindenwood cruised to a 77-9 victory over Division-III Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Dugger connected with Robert Giaimo on a 20-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. In the second, Dugger added a 60 yard scoring pass to Spencer Redd, a 72-yarder to Chase Lanckriet and a 6-yard TD pass to Jeff Caldwell that helped the Lions build a 56-0 halftime lead.

Giaimo opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run and finished with 55 yards on five carries. Dugger was 9-of-14 passing for 263 yards. Von Gordon added two TD runs and Justin Williams and Jared Rhodes each had one.

Stephen Schreiter completed 5 of 7 passes with a 7-yard touchdown to Rocky Wagoner for Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the final seconds of the game.

