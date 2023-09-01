WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts will host a reception in mid September for two new exhibits that opened in August. It is free and open to the public.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the CVA, 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau. The exhibits will be on view through Oct. 28.

‘The Medium is Technology” is on view in the Caroline S. Mark Gallery; “Create, Share, Repeat,” a staff and volunteer show, is on view in the Vault Gallery.

“Betwixt,” “The Medium is Technology.” Image courtesy Center for the Visual Arts.

“The Medium is Technology,” a brand new exhibit for the CVA, is juried by Pittsburgh-based artist Owen Lowery, an interactive artist with a mission to create situations that foster and reward curiosity. This show seeks to highlight artwork that is made using technology as a tool or medium for the artwork.

“Create, Share, Repeat” showcases the CVA’s foundation of continual learning and community growth through art.

Center for the Visual Arts hours

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays





