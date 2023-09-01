By Shereen Siewert

Taylor Sanchez

Six weeks after a woman serving a life sentence for killing her husband in Marathon County was found dead in her cell, investigators have identified a suspect who will be charged with homicide.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 68, was convicted by a jury in October 2021 in the 2006 slaying of her husband, Kenneth Juedes. On July 19, she was found unresponsive in her cell at Taycheedah Correctional Institution. Lifesaving measures were not successful and police quickly ruled the death a homicide.

Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said his department has concluded its investigation into Schulz-Juedes’ death. As a result, 27-year-old Taylor Sanchez will be referred on charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes booking photo

A survey of online court records show Sanchez has a significant criminal history with a past conviction for battery by prisoners, for which she is serving a two-year sentence. She is also serving an 18-month term for a felony charge of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer. Those cases were all heard in Kenosha County, though Sanchez lists an Illinois address.

A motive for the slaying is unclear at this time, though investigators say additional information will be available once charges are officially filed in Fond du Lac County.

