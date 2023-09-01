Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic improved to 2-0 this season with a 10-0 rout of Tri-County in a Central Wisconsin Conference match Thursday at Newman Catholic High School.

Evan Zubke had two goals and two assists, and Mateo Romano, Noah Martin and Brock Gasper also scored two goals each for the Cardinals.

Nolyn Lindner and Lucas Erdman also had goals in the win, while Erdman, Chuexeng Lo, Gasper, Martin and Bennett Christopherson all had assists for Newman.

Newman Catholic outshot Tri-County (0-2) 23-0 in the victory.

Newman Catholic’s next game is next Thursday, Sept. 7, at home against Northland Lutheran starting at 5 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...