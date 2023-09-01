Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic girls tennis team pulled into first place in the Great Northern Conference with a 5-2 victory over Medford on Thursday at Oak Island Park.

Reagan Herdrich (No. 1 singles), Addie Schmitt (No. 2 singles) and Evelyn Herdrich (No. 3 singles) all won in straight sets for the Cardinals, who are now 3-1 in GNC dual meets and have accumulated a conference-best 38 points, eight better than Stevens Point Pacelli.

Newman’s No. 1 doubles team of Ava Sukanen and Molly Merrill, and No. 3 doubles team of Fiona MacCarthy and Abby Hynes also won with straight-set victories.

Newman hosts Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in a nonconference match Tuesday at Oak Island Park starting at 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic 5, Medford 2

Singles: 1. Reagan Herdrich (NC) def. Jaylin Machon, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Addie Schmitt (NC) def. Marcy Raznik, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Evelyn Herdrich (NC) def. Makenna Tlusty, 6-2, 6-4; 4. Natalie Preuss (MED) def. Olivia Fox, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Ava Sukanen-Molly Merrill (NC) def. Masaeda Krug-Audrey Ruesch, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Grace Holmes-Indya Mann (MED) def. Naomi Stenstrom-Addison Puent, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; 3. Fiona MacCarthy-Abby Hynes (NC) def. Hannah Dahl-Madison Clarkson, 6-4, 6-4.

Records: Medford 1-2 Great Northern Conference; Newman Catholic 3-1 Great Northern Conference.

