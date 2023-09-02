Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Ayla Trollop won meet medalist honors with a 41 and Talia Schlindwein tied for second with a 44 to lead Wausau East/West to a team victory at the third leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament on Friday at Marshfield Country Club.

Wausau East/West won the team title with a score of 182, six shots ahead of Marshfield, which had won the first two legs of the seven-meet tournament. Wisconsin Rapids was third with a 206, followed by Stevens Point (222) and D.C. Everest (231).

Ella Lambrecht added a 47 for East/West.

Ella Szekeress tied for sixth with a 48 to top D.C. Everest.

The fourth leg of the tournament is next Friday, Sept. 8, at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament

Meet No. 3, Sept. 1, at Marshfield Country Club

Team scores: 1. Wausau East/West 182; 2. Marshfield 188; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 206; 4. Stevens Point 222; 5. D.C. Everest 231.

Individual scores: 1. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 41; 2. Brielle Lenz (MAR) and Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 44; 4. Lexxi Oertel (MAR) 46; 5. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 47; 6. Ella Szekeress (DC), Ava Frederiksen (SP) and Shylah Brogan (MAR) 48; 9. Kate Ninneman (WR) 49; 10. Ella Wendling (WAU) and McKenzie Holm (MAR) 50; 12. Brooke Strangfeld (WR) and Gabby Neilitz (WR) 52; 14. Ava Fetterer (WR) 53; 15. Natalie Doering (WAU), Lili Anaya (MAR) and Skylar Millan (SP) 56; 18. Faith Stremkowski (SP) 57; 19. Elizabeth Koenig (DC) and Alexa Cour (WR) 58; 21. Sophia Wagman (DC) 59; 22. Vanessa Hatfield (SP) 61; 23. Madalyn Cisewski (SP) 64; 24. Harper Brandenburg (DC) 66; 25. Emily Weitz (DC) 73.

Overall Standings

Through Meet No. 3 of 7

Team: 1. Marshfield 28; 2. Wausau East/West 26; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 18; 4. D.C. Everest 10; 5. Stevens Point 8.

Individual: 1. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 43.5; 2. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 38.5; 3. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 37.5; 4. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 35.5; 5. Shylah Brogan (MAR) 34; 6. Lexxi Oertel (MAR) 30; 7. Ella Szekeress (DC) 28; 8. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 25; 9. McKenzie Holm (MAR) 22; 10. Gabby Neilitz (WR) and Ella Wendling (WAU) 12; 12. Ava Fetterer (WR) 9; 13. Alexa Cour (WR) 8.5; 14. Brooke Strangfeld (WR) 7.5; 15. Kate Ninnemann (WR) 7; 16. Natalie Doering (WAU) 5; 17. Lili Anaya (MAR) 4; 18. Harper Brandenburg (DC) 2; 19. Skylar Millan (SP) 1.

